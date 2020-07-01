Fireworks and a boat parade along False River will highlight festivities hosted by the City of New Roads for its annual Fourth of July celebration.
The festivities kick off at 9 p.m. Friday, July 3, with the fireworks display.
“A Tribute to Frontline Workers” will be the theme for this year’s False River Boat Parade, which will begin at 2 p.m. on Independence Day.
The event, hosted by the city, continues a decades-long tradition that brings patriotism and fun to Pointe Coupee Parish.
The route for the boat parade will take the decorated watercraft from the foot of Hospital Road behind Daquiri Diner to the pier near the Landing Bar, just beneath the former Satterfield’s Restaurant.
The boat lineup begins at 1:45 p.m. The awards ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the judge’s stand at the gazebo.
Awards categories include: Best Decorated Boat, Most Patriotic Boat, Best Decorated Party Barge, Most Patriotic Party Barge, Mayor’s Trophy, Founder’s Trophy and the “Shoulda Gotta” Trophy.