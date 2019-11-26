Nine students from Pointe Coupee Parish schools took part in the Louisiana Boy’s and Girl’s State programs from June 23-28 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
Rylie Guerin, Jenna Guidry, Ryley Hopkins, Maecie Vince, Brianna Warren, Jessica Hamm, Allison Reed, J.T. Beatty and Brant dos Ramos attended the summer leadership and citizenship programs sponsored by the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary.
Participants in each program are divided into cities and parishes and elect municipal officials and representatives to a state legislature.
They also elect state officials who meet to hold elections and pass bills in a manner similar to the Louisiana Legislature.
Local delegates are sponsored by Hunter Fabre American Legion Post 248, Hunter Fabre American Legion Auxiliary Unit 248, local businesses and community organizations.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Post 248 hosted a dinner reception for the boys and girls that attended the program along with their families and sponsors.
Each participant gave a report of their week spent at the program.
Attending the Girls State program were:
Rylie Guerin attends the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee. She was a citizen of the city of Pointe Coupee and parish of Sabine, where her political party was a Federalist. She was elected to the position of parish communication officer.
Guerin’s extracurricular activity is the Beta Club. She is planning on attending LSU and majoring in pre-dentistry. Her parents are Kerry Guerin and Sonjie LeBlance.
Jenna Guidry attends Catholic High of Pointe Coupe. She was a citizen of the city of Tammany and parish of Tchefuncte, where she held the position of fire chief. She belonged to the Nationalist party.
Her extracurricular activities include volleyball, soccer, basketball, track, BETA, 4-H, FCA and Students for Life. She is planning of attending LSU and majoring in biology. Her parents are Tommy and Paula Guidry.
Ryley Hopkins attends Catholic High of Pointe Coupee. She was a citizen of the city of Pointe Coupee and parish of Sabine, where she was elected to the City Council.
Hopkins’ extracurricular activities are volleyball, soccer, BETA, FCA and Students for Life. She is planning on attending LSU, majoring in kinesiology. Her parents are Lance and Mandi Hopkins.
Maecie Vince attends Catholic High of Pointe. She was a citizen of Concordia and parish of Bogafalaya, where her political party was Federalist. She won the position of city attorney.
Her extracurricular activities include softball and volleyball. She is planning on attending Southeastern Louisiana University, majoring in biology. Her parents are Aaron and Christy Vince.
Brianna Warren attends the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee. She was a citizen of Vermillion in the parish of Tensas, where she was a Federalist.
Her extracurricular activities are BETA and soccer manager. Warren is planning on attending Northwestern State majoring in education. Her guardian is Julie Hobgood.
Attending Girls State but was not in attendance at the dinner reception was Jessica Hamm and Allison Reed.
Attending the Boys State program were:
J.T. Beatty attends Catholic High of Pointe Coupee. He was a citizen of the city of Vermillion in the parish of Tensas Parish, where he served as chief of police.
His extracurricular activities include football, tutoring, powerlifting and martial arts. Beatty has not yet decided which university he will be attending however, he is planning of majoring in anthropology. His parents are Jim and Kris Beatty.
Brant dos Ramos attends the STEM Academy of Pointe Coupee. He was a citizen of the city of Catahoula and parish of Bogafalaya, where he served as a school board member/superintendent.
His extracurricular activities include cross country, soccer, BETA, FCA and robotics. Dos Ramos is planning on attending LSU, majoring in engineering. His parents Joshua and April dos Ramos.
Eligible to attend between their junior and senior years are high school students from Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, False River Academy, Livonia High School and the STEM Academy.
Members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 248 or Sons of The American Legion Squadron 248 automatically qualify.
The programs were held concurrently on the NSU campus, with 415 Boy State delegates and 435 Girl State delegates attending.
These programs are often described as “A Week That Shapes A Lifetime.”
Objectives include developing leadership and pride in American citizenship, creating an interest in the study of government, improving understanding of American traditions, developing loyalty to the nation and helping youths appreciate the principles of justice, freedom, democracy and loyalty.
Louisiana Boy’s State began in 1940, followed by Louisiana Girl’s State in 1941. The program was held at LSU campus in Baton Rouge until 2007 when NSU began hosting the event.
Local business that contribute to the program are American Legion Squadron 248, Chustz Surveying Inc., Cleco Cajun LLC - Pointe Coupee Youth Leaders Program, Cottonport Bank, Dr. and Mrs. Louis Montelaro and Donald Cazayoux.
Also, Ewings of New Roads, Guaranty Bank, Jewell & Jewell, Assessor Jimmy Laurent Jr., Ladies of Woodcraft 1154, People’s Bank, Pointe Coupee Electric, The Pangburn Group, Ralph Chustz, Richard Maciasz United Steel Workers and Waterloo Foods.