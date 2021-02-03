Baton Rouge composer and pianist Michael McDowell delighted the audience on Jan. 23 at the first of the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee’s performances in its 2021 Performing Arts Series.
McDowell’s first selection, “Hallelujah,” at the Poydras Center set the tone for the evening of popular, sacred and Broadway music.
Patrons enjoyed selections such as “You Raise Me Up,” “Memories,” a medley of love songs and patriotic songs.
McDowell is a classically trained pianist who grew up listening to Elton John and George Winston.
He began composing for piano before he was a teenager and defines his style of virtuosic improvisation as “playing on the edge.”
The next performance in the Arts Series is scheduled for March 20 and features the New Orleans swing and big band Swingaroux.
COVID restrictions will be monitored in the weeks before the performance to ensure the safety and well-being of performers and guests.
For ticket information, check the Arts Council’s website, www.artscouncilofpointecoupee.org, or follow the organization on Facebook or Instagram.