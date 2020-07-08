Residents in cities across America took to the streets to address relations between the community and law enforcement, but Pointe Coupee Parish residents chose a different venue and approach.
“Bridging the Gap,” an event held June 28 at the William H. Scott Civic Center, brought together residents and public officials, law enforcement and the faith-based community. The event was presented by Founding Fathers 4 Youth and Citizens of New Roads.
“We focused on picnic and prayer, so our objective was to have everyone come out, have the officers come and introduce themselves,” said Marcus Daisy, president of Founding Fathers 4 Youth.
“The only time we see officers is if we’re getting pulled over or called to our house, so we wanted to give them a platform to introduce themselves and let them know the citizens they serve.”
For Kim Christophe, of Citizens for New Roads, the goal of the program is not just one event.
Instead, she said she hopes it will change the culture.
“We don’t want it to end here with this picnic,” she said. “We want to continue community policing, looking out for each other and bridging the gap.”
The event also honored Kendrea Harris, of New Roads, who coordinates the Big Idea Enrichment Camp for local youth. Founding Fathers 4 Youth presented her with its inaugural Humanitarian Award.
The work of Founding Fathers can go a long way to build a community, she said in her acceptance speech.
“I’m just very humbled to know that a whole group of people said we’re going to get the whole community together and say that I care about humanity,” she said.
“I really feel like you’re my brothers … having an organization for someone trying to bond with the youth and that’s coming from me, who never had a father, but these guys have found a way to stand in the gap somehow, and for that I’m very grateful.”
“This is exactly what Pointe Coupee needs,” Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said. “A lot of things we’re seeing in the world don’t happen in Pointe Coupee Parish and it shouldn’t.
“Color has nothing to do with anything – it’s all about what is in your heart,” he said. “Our nation needs prayer meetings instead of riots.”
Chief Criminal Deputy Brad Joffrion, who served nearly 20 years as Livonia police chief, said the events in Minneapolis, Atlanta and other cities over the past several years violated the basic rules of law enforcement.
“It’s the same rule we should all follow in life: Treat people the way you would want to be treated,” he said. “If everyone follows that rule, we would have far fewer problems.”
New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes said he believes the parish and his city have gotten a head start in that direction.
“We have a good relationship between law enforcement and the community across the parish,” he said. “In Pointe Coupee Parish, we set the standard for the rest of the state.”
The proof shows in the number of criminal cases, Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton said.
“Of all three parishes in the 18th Judicial District, Pointe Coupee has the lowest crime rate, and a lot of that is because of things like this event,” Clayton said.
“People in this parish have a willingness to work together – and that’s what law enforcement is supposed to be about.”
Pointe Coupee Parish may have a lower crime rate than other parishes, but it does not mean residents and law enforcement should take it for granted, Parish President Major Thibaut said.
“We need to do this more often, and it shouldn’t take bad times to bring us together,” he said. “We want to be a great community, but it will take all of us moving in the right direction.”