Advanced Enrichment students in the third through sixth grade at Catholic Elementary of Pointe Coupee participated in the Candy Corn Tower Challenge.
The project was an introduction to lessons on the engineering design process.
Students learned first-hand how important each step in the engineering design process is while constructing a stable, free-standing structure using only candy corn and toothpicks.
Students had 15 minutes to collaborate with a partner, design, prototype, test and improve their candy corn tower.
Students learned the importance of researching their materials and design ideas prior to beginning the project.
During prototype work, students learned candy corn is more brittle than they had anticipated, which motivated them to redesign and improve their structures.
The final goal of the project was to construct the tallest free-standing tower.
The tallest tower was constructed by third-graders Cullen Dawson and Finn Chauvin and measured 13½ centimeters tall.
During their prototype work, Cullen and Finn discovered triangular structures were sturdier and had less incidence of structural failure.
Fourth-graders with the tallest tower were Adelyn Disotell and Anna Jackson with a height of 12¾ cm.
Fifth-graders with the tallest tower were Victoria Bergeron and Olivia Lagrone with a height of 9 cm.
Sixth-graders with the tallest tower were Elle Cotton and Grahm Roy with a height of 13 cm.