Registration is underway for Catholic High of Pointe Coupee and Catholic Elementary of Pointe Coupee.
Registration will be conducted online for current/returning students for the 2021-2022 school year.
Emails were sent to parent/guardian email addresses by Feb. 15 with links to student registration forms.
The registration information file contains more information.
New students will need to review and fill out registration packets found online. The registration packet will serve as a student’s application to attend school at Catholic of Point Coupee for the 2021-2022 school year but and is not a guarantee of acceptance.
Registration deadline is Feb. 28.
For more information or to find the registration packets, go to www.catholicpc.com or call (225) 638-9313.