Parents interested in finding out about enrolling their children in the Catholic-Pointe Coupee school system will have a chance at an upcom-ing open house.
The open house will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Catholic-Pointe Coupee Elementary School, 304 Napoleon St., New Roads, and Catholic Pointe Coupee High School, 504 Fourth St., New Roads
The Catholic-PC school system from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, offers a faith-based Catholic education with before-school and after-school care.
Its academic programs include art, music, computer science, physical education and Accelerated Reader and IXL programs.
Educational technology includes online grade reporting, computer labs, iPad carts in classrooms and high school classrooms with 1:1 technolo-gy.
After-school clubs include drama, choir, gardening and art, while ath-letic teams begin with football and baseball in the third grade.
Student standardized test scores are above the national average and 95 percent of graduating seniors are college bound.
For more information, contact either school at (225) 638-9313.