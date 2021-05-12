Katie Jewell was recently named to the Board of Directors of the Greater Pointe Coupee Chamber of Commerce, according to an announcement.
Jewell is a nurse practitioner at the Pediatric Clinic of St. Francisville with Dr. Pat Schneider.
She previously worked at Our Lady of the Lake’s Children’s Hospital in the Pediatric Emergency Department and the pediatric surgery unit.
Katie is a member of the Louisiana dance krewe in Louisiana, the Baton Rouge BeignYAYS, and serves as its social media coordinator.
Jewell, a native of Mandeville. moved to New Roads in 2014.
She is married to Lucas Jewell and has two children, Carter and Andre.
Jewell is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.