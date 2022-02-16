Special to The Banner
Livonia High School’s varsity cheerleaders embraced Buddy the Elf’s recommendation – “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear” – during the holiday season.
The cheerleaders spent one cold morning sharing the spirit of the season throughout the parish.
The squad felt inclined to share Christmas spirit after a year of uncertainty, helping to slowly bring a holiday tradition back to Pointe Coupee Parish.
The carolers walked and popped into local businesses and stores to treat community members to a variety of Christmas carols.
Among the locations they visited were Bucks and Bows Daycare, Riverside Daycare, Guaranty Bank, Nelson Law Office, New Roads City Hall, the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board Office, Pointe Coupee Parish Government Office, parish Sheriff’s Office and parish Assessor’s Office.
Also, the parish Courthouse, Main Street, Walmart, Super One, Pointe Coupee General ER and Blanchard’s Pharmacy.
Cheerleaders taking part in the caroling were Allie Aguillard, Kassidy Allen, Dalaysia Bowie, Denae Bowling, Kaylee Dubroc, Kaley Eskano, Maritza Gonzales, Faith Harris, Cierra Hendricks, Hannah Juge, Ali Langlois, Holden Larimore, Ava Leonard, Kylee May, Harley Smith, Shelbie Smith and Kalayah Terrio.