St. Peters Baptist Church, 408 Texas St. Summer Mid-day Bible Study, every Wednesday at noon. Rev. Elloitt Harton, Jr., pastor.
Dinner is served at St. Augustine Catholic Church! 809 New Roads St., New Roads. Uplift! Feed the Hungry! On the last Saturday of every month we offer dinner to anyone in the community who is in need of a hot, nourishing meal. Thus we will need men, women and children to help with the preparation of the food, setting up the cafeteria, serving and of course the cleanup. We will hold our next dinner on Saturday, October 26th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., in the cafeteria.
St. Augustine Catholic Church welcomes all to join our bible study Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. Our regular study will be on vacation until we resume on October 15th at 11:00 a.m. in the hall.
Little Zion Baptist Church of Lakeland will be having a 50 states program on Sunday October 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Sponsors are Pastor Jeffery Jackson and Ministers Toni and Peggy.
Zion Traveler’s Baptist Church 11900 Pointe Coupee Rd New Roads and pastor Isiah Nelson cordially invite you to attend our annual Family and Friends Day Program on October 27th at 9 a.m. Our special guest will be associated minister Stephen Wright of Metropolitan Church under the leadership of Pastor John Olgatree of Houston, Texa. We look forward to you worshipping with us.
The Bright Morning Star Baptist Church 12812 Fordoche Bayou Rd, pastored by Rev. Cleveland Richard, will host their annual Family/Friend Day on Sunday, November 3 at 2:00 p.m. Please join us in this worship experience.
Bishop Franklin A Burke and the Mt. Era B.C. would like to invite you to our 117th year church anniversary and 36th year homecoming on October 27th at 3:00 p.m. Our guest will be Pastor Kelvin Morris and the Mount Mariah B.C. Batchelor. Please come and help us celebrate this occasion. We are praying God’s blessing on each of you.
Good Faith Baptist Church would like to invite everyone to its 143rd Church Anniversary Celebration to be held on this Sunday October 20, 2019 at 3:00PM, 9067 LA 1, Lettsworth, L.A., Rev. Dr. Lionel Davis, Sr, Pastor. Our guest church will be Rev. Vernon Simon and the St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church family. Please come out and worship with us in this joyous occasion!
Rev. Floyd Womac and the St. Peter African Methodist Episcopal Church family invite you to attend their Cancer Awareness Program on Sunday October 27th at 10 a.m. The speaker for the program will be energetic cancer warrior Betty Dixon Antione of Denham Springs. A special invitation is extended to members of the community that are still fighting and family mambers of those that have fought a good fight and finished the course.