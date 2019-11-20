St. Peters Baptist Church, 408 Texas St. Mid-day Bible Study, every Wednesday at noon. Rev. Elloitt Harton, Jr., pastor.
Dinner is served at St. Augustine Catholic Church! 809 New Roads St., New Roads. Uplift! Feed the Hungry! On the last Saturday of every month we offer dinner to anyone in the community who is in need of a hot, nourishing meal. Thus we will need men, women and children to help with the preparation of the food, setting up the cafeteria, serving and of course the cleanup. We will hold our next dinner on Saturday, November 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., in the cafeteria.
St. Augustine Catholic Church welcomes all to join our bible study Scripture and Faith Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m.
Mary’s Place is serving Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Free to the public. 712 Olinde St. New Roads. If you need a ride, please call 225-718-3152 or 225-240-0420.
Spirit of Life International Ministry 704 Olinde St. New Roads, La, 3rd Annual 5 Loaves 2 Fish Program Community Thanksgiving Feast Nov. 24, 12 noon to 3:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to come to the fellowship and give thanks with us!!