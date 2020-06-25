CONTINENTAL PRAYER BREAKFAST (Stop and Go Prayer VIGIL) SPONSOR: ELWIM of Pointe Coupee Date: June 30, 2020.. Time:7 a.m- 8:00 ELEGANT LADIES WOMEN’S MINISTRY invite each citizen to Drive by 500 BLOCK LOUIS ST. (Left off CURET) This is an “ALL PRAYERS MATTER” ACTIVITY AND Scholarship fundraiser A.1. DRIVE BY “ 2. LEAVE A PRAYER A.2. AND/or DONATION, 3. Receive fruit and juice in container. (Social distance in action) Minister A. Nelson, President Minister B. Houston, Secretary Rev. M. Thomas, Hostess 506 Louis St
