The application process for 2021 summer employment programs in the City of New Roads will run May 17-28 for local senior citizens and youth, Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
The program will provide qualified applicants an opportunity to get temporary employment and earn money while they use their skills and talents to work for the city, Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
The Mayor’s Summer Senior Citizen Employment Program is open to city residents who are 62 years or older, with proof of age and permanent residence within the city’s limits.
Elected officials and relatives of city employees are not eligible to participate.
“This program helps a demographic that has much to give to our community, but has a hard time finding job opportunities,” Dukes said.
“Despite the lack of work opportunities, senior citizens still have mounting expenses they must pay, including food, medicine and utilities. This project assists with that, while greatly benefitting the city.”
The Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program is open to youth ages 14 to 17 who reside within the city’s service area. Proof of age and residence is required.
Both employment programs will run from June 14 until July 23. They will give youth and senior citizens opportunities to work alongside each other, as well as with city employees, for a six-week period.
All summer program employees will work a maximum of 20 hours per week.
Applications for both programs can be obtained at City Hall between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.