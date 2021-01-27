Special to The Banner
Brian J. Costello of New Roads made his final promises as a tertiary, or Third Order member, of the Order of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mercy.
Family friend and former pastor Mons. Robert Berggreen received Costello’s profession on Sunday, Jan. 17, following Mass in the Mercedarian Sisters’ private chapel at the Cypress Springs Mercedarian Center in Baton Rouge.
In conversation with the Mercedarian Order since August 2017, Costello was received into postulancy on Jan. 29, 2018. He made first promises and entered novitiate on May 6, 2019.
Costello is the author of 19 books and 33 years of feature works and co-author of seven books in Louisiana, European and spiritual studies.
He is founding historian and genealogist of the Pointe Coupee Parish Library Historical Materials Collection. His secular associations include Lions Club, Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, the Catholic Writers’ Guild and Le Cercle Historique.
Officially known in Latin as the Ordo Beatae Mariae de Mercede Redemptionis Captivorum, the mendicant order was founded in 1218 in Spain by San Pedro Nolasco for the redemption of Christians captured and enslaved by Moslems.
The Mercedarians’ first patron was Jaime I, king of Aragon, an ancestor of Costello.
The Mercedarians expanded their ministries to include education, parochial work and the redemption of all hostages through physical, psychological, social, economic and/or political bondage.
The Mercedarains minister in hospitals, detention centers, marginal neighborhoods and among youth, the addicted and those in troubled marriages.
Mercedarian friars (priests and brothers) form the First Order, and religious sisters the Second Order, and number more than 150 communities in 17 countries.
Third Order members promise to support the Mercedarian works and emulate the four vows of the order.