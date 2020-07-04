MORGANZA -- The grand opening celebration was not far in the past when business took a sharp turn in the wrong direction for a Morganza establishment, but the management said they will not throw in the towel.
Mark Allement, Shane Sloan and Kate Bonaventure worked months to open Cedar Saloon, a bar and dance hall, which had roots going in the first half of the 20th century.
Music blared in the opening days, but silence took over and circumstances prompted the last call for drinks.
The COVID-19 pandemic put business on hold for the Cedar Saloon and other bar/dance halls across Louisiana. The move from a “shelter in place” order to Phase 2 restrictions brought a glimmer of hope the gathering spot could return to business.
The business reopened for customers to enjoy cold beer or a cocktail, but the owners soon discovered the limitations did not allow much more.
Guidelines on social distancing ruled out dancing and left little leeway for bands or even karaoke.
“It’s very frustrating,” Bonaventure said. “The only way we can have bands is for each member to be 6 feet part, while they have to be 12 feet away from the audience.”
Aside from distancing, the establishment would have to change out its air-conditioning unit every 6 hours to further prevent the spread of germs.
Some bands have rescheduled, while others have not. It’s only part of the hardships businesses face, Bonaventure said.
The challenges are not limited to the guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Louisiana Department of Health.
The owners face an uphill battle in terms of finding help for the bar, thanks to the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provided an additional $600 per week to individuals who collect regular unemployment pay.
“We have very little help here,” Bonaventure said. “We wish we could get more employees here to work the bar, but it’s very hard to attract workers when they know they’ll lose $800 a week if they return to the job, so I can’t really blame them.”
The business will persevere, Bonaventure said, but it will not be because of help from the government.
As a newly opened establishment, it could not qualify for the government loans or other assistance the federal government offered to businesses.
“We took money out of our own pockets to get things started and to stay in business,” Bonaventure said. “I’ve cried a lot of tears.”
Loyal customers enjoyed drinks and conversation, while others played pool during a recent visit. Bonaventure wishes they could offer more.
“We’re very thankful that we at least have our doors open and I feel very bad for the people who contracted COVID, but it’s still very tough on business,” she said.
“We spent the time during the shutdown to make as many improvements as we could to make sure we would give our customers a nice place to visit.
“We’re glad we’re still here, but we can’t wait for things to get back to normal,” Bonaventure said.