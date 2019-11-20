The Morganza Cultural District is kicking off the holidays with its Second Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Basket Giveaway, which concludes Nov. 24.
The district urges people to stop in one of the participating businesses within the cultural district to register for a giveaway that includes a turkey, ham, sides and all the trimmings necessary for a Thanksgiving Dinner.
Participating businesses are Salon 694, Laurent Brothers, Village One Stop, Academy of Martial Arts, Serio’s Service Station, Spillway Café, Old River Landing and LA Express in Batchelor.
The cultural district will host a Christmas Celebration from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, on the front lawn of Morganza High School.
There will be a gumbo cook-off, live music, food vendors, retail vendors, children’s activities such as a train ride, face-painting and games and family photos with Santa.
To participate in the gumbo cook-off, visit the MorganzaLA.com website to download the forms or stop in the Village One Stop in Morganza.
Gumbo cook-off entry forms are due Dec. 1.
For more information, contact Doug Humphreys at (225) 718-4446 or Vosier@yahoo.com.
The winner will receive a $200 gift certificate to Parish Home and Farm.
To join the event as a food or retail vendor, contact Lyle Brown at (225) 978-9429 or lylebrown69@gmail.com. Vendor forms also can be found at MorganzaLA.com and are due Dec. 1.
The cultural district also is seeking to add to its Christmas display at Morganza High School.
Last year, more than 80 families made a donation to purchase a wreath for the school windows in memory of a loved one.
This year the goal is to add lights and other decorations to the fence.
To participate, send a $25 donation to the Morganza Cultural District, 7449 Callegan Road East, Morganza, LA 70759, and include the loved one’s name in the memo of the check.
The names will be displayed at the Christmas event on Dec. 14.
Sponsorship forms, as well as more information, can be found at MorganzaLA.com.