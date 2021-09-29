The Alpha Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma met Thursday, Sept. 16, at the new Livonia branch of the Pointe Coupee Parish Library for a self-guided tour.
Books collected by members were donated to the library.
Following the tour, members met at Not Your Mama’s restaurant for their scheduled meeting.
This year, the chapter’s Fleur de Lis project involves supporting women at the Metanoia House. Members donated gift cards and school supplies to Metanoia residents.
Catherine Olinde introduced the DKG book of the year, “Trauma Doesn’t Stop at the School Door,” by Karen Gross.
The book offers approaches to identifying and lessening the effects of trauma in the student population from pre-kindergarten to college.
Joyce Landry spotlighted Lucy Boley, who has been fighting COVID-19 since August. She wrote a prayer and encouraged all to recite this prayer every night.
There will be a fundraiser for Boley from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Livonia High School cafeteria.
Gale Roy announced that Arts Council grants are due Oct. 16.
She said the Center for the Arts will be selling bracelets and T-shirts to benefit Boley after the holiday musical performance at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.