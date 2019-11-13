The Southeast District Meeting of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International of key women teachers was held Oct. 26 in New Roads at St. Mary of False River Church Hall.
A total of 77 people attended.
Father Pat Broussard welcomed everyone to New Roads and recognized Donna Dial, Alpha Lambda Chapter, and Shirley Leggett, Alpha Mu Chapter, for their many years in the teaching profession.
Alpha Lambda teachers hosted “Rollin’ and Reapin’ for Success,” using bicycles and flowers to decorate the church hall, name tags, agenda and centerpieces for the tables.
Among the awards handed out:
Alpha Mu Chapter received the Attendance Award.
Sharon Hornsby, an Omicron member, was awarded the Rose-in-Bloom Award.
Leslie Martin, a Rho member, received the Rosebud Award.
Golden Rose Award certificates were presented to Fran Major and Catherine Olinde, both Alpha Lambda members.
Other members from Southeast chapters also received the Golden Rose Award.