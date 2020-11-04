A total of 14 early-childhood teachers celebrated the completion of the Early Childhood Ancillary course on Aug. 13.
Completion of the course taught through Baton Rouge Community College, New Roads, will lead to their Child Development Associate credentials.
Completing the course were Amanda Stanley, Tanya Richardson, Adrienne Armstrong, Angela Platt, Kandice Pena, Jalilah Thompson, Kimberly Bellazin, Skylus Martin, Taja Cushionberry, Ariel Wells, Jacee’ Reine, Nancy Robillard, Vickie Threeton and Missy Cline.
Candidates were recognized at a “social-distancing style” reception on Aug. 13 at the Sisters of St. Joseph Chapel on the campus of Pointe Coupee General Hospital.
BRCC site administrator Amanda Stanley and course instructor Missy Cline presented framed certificates of completion to each candidate.
The state requires all lead teachers in Type III child-care centers complete an Early Childhood Ancillary Certificate (ECAC) within two years of being hired.
The nationally accredited Child Development Associate (CDA) credentials are an avenue for earning the ECAC.
BRCC, New Roads, offers the course, Strengthening the Care and Development of Young Children, which began in February.
Students attended weekly classes, until the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, when they moved to virtual learning twice each week.
Their coursework included learning about children’s physical and intellectual development, supporting social and emotional development, building productive relationships with families, observing and recording children’s behaviors and professional work ethics.
They also completed professional portfolios to be reviewed during a final observation by a professional development specialist.
Completion and passing an online exam is the final step in the credentialing process.
So far, six candidates have completed the process and have earned their Child Development Associate credentials. Within the next two weeks, all candidates will be complete.
This was the third and largest group to complete the program since it began at BRCC, New Roads in January 2017.