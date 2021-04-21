Children in Pointe Coupee Parish got a treat on the Saturday before Easter with an Easter basket delivered to their home.
St. Vincent de Paul St. Augustine Catholic Church Conference, under the direction of the Pastor Patrick Healy SSJ, delivered the Easter Baskets to families in the area.
Vincentians Volunteers who worked with the project were Sheryl St. Amant, Mildred V. Duhe and Gail Hurst.
Also helping was Dylan C. Davis, a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, New Roads and a nursing student at Baton Rouge Community College.
Parents and grandparents were able to register to have an Easter basket delivered.
The annual Easter Baskets Project is sponsored by the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Baton Rouge.