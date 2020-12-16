Catholic Elementary of Pointe Coupee students donated almost a ton of food to Hope Ministries for Thanksgiving.
The one-week food drive run by the sixth grade Beta Club collected 1,945 pounds of food, according to Clayton O’Callaghan, a fifth and sixth grade teacher.
Students from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade donated food items for the annual event, he said.
In the past, students would take the donations to Hope Ministries and sort them there.
Hope Ministries moved its location and with COVID-19 restrictions, the school could not do that, O’Callaghan said.
“But they still wanted to do the drive,” he said.
Some late donations received will be put to use when the high school holds its own food donation drive in the near future.