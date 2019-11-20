The descendants of Marcelan Etienne Sr., Mary Noel Etienne and Alexcear Will Etienne, as well as John Ridgley Sr., and Annie Harris Ridgley gathered in West Palm Beach, Fla., to celebrate family unity from July 12-14.
The family reunion theme was “Gathering Together in the Sunshine Weather.”
The show went on in spite of the threat of a powerful hurricane.
With God’s good grace, we powered through the heavy rains and reached our destination, even though some family members were delayed or forced to cancel their travel plans.
On Friday, July 12, we enjoyed a meal at the Embassy Suites, then talked about what had happened over the past two years, marveled over how much the babies had grown and were no longer babies, exchanged stories about our loved ones that are no longer with us to ensure that they continue to live within our hearts.
When the D.J. played the “Wobble,” almost everyone headed to the dance floor, but, Aunt Albertine Etienne McCrorey, in her 90’s, captured our attention and we all surrounded her as she danced.
On Saturday, July, 13, we met at Village Park in Wellington Fla., for our cookout, wearing our teal T-shirts, with our chefs imported from Baton Rouge.
The air-conditioned facility was appreciated by those who disagreed with the humidity of Florida.
However, the younger family members enjoyed the heat and continued with their fellowship until closing time.
After the outing, those that were not exhausted drove to Miami Beach for a 4-hour tour on a cruise ship around the bay.
We worshiped at City of Faith on Sunday, July 14, in Lantana Fla.
The inspirational message was heartfelt, and Idell Etienne Paster, now deceased, gave a powerful testimony. She was determined to attend this reunion, knowing that this possibly would be her last one.
Thank God for family. We were surrounded by love. And thanks to Malcolm and Roshanda Etienne for your dedication to keep this tradition going.
Our next reunion will take place in Baton Rouge in July 2021.
If you are interested in serving as a committee member, contact Vera and Larry Turner, (225) 931-1843.