The 2019 Homecoming Court for False River Academy will be presented on Friday, Nov. 15, during the halftime of the homecoming basketball game.
Following the presentation of the court, Linda D’Amico, FRA administrator, will crown the 2019 homecoming queen.
D’Amico will be accompanied by Abby Miller, 2018 homecoming queen, and Coach Antonio Broadway, FRA athletic director and head basketball coach.
The members of the court to be presented are Katie Cannon, daughter of James and Virginia Cannon of Jarrreau, and Shelley Cannon of Jarreau; Claire Couch, daughter of Mark and Kelly Couch of New Roads; Brittany Jarreau, daughter of Joseph and Connie Jarreau of New Roads; and Avery Lasseigne, daughter of Michael and Angie Lasseigne of Ventress.
Also, Sarah Moore, daughter of Roger and Pam Moore of Bueche; Betty Jo Neill, daughter of Frank and Amanda Neill of Erwinville; Nicole Seawell, daughter of Paul and Kelly Seawell of New Roads; Abby Torres, daughter of Jeremy and Amanda Torres of Livonia; and Gracie Wilks, daughter of Brandon and Brigitte Wilks of Oscar.