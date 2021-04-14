New auction dates have been announced by the False River Academy PTA Gator Gala and Auction.
The new auction dates will be Wednesday, April 28, through Saturday, May 1.
The Gator Gala and Auction will be held online again due to COVID restrictions.
Bidding opens on April 28 and closes at 9 p.m. May 1.
The PTA will have many items on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 25 in the school gym to offer bidders an opportunity to view items.
Facemasks must be worn in the gym.
The PTA also will sell plate lunches from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. April 25.
The plate lunch will consist of pastalaya, white beans, cole slaw, roll and dessert for $10 a plate. A limited numbers of lunches will be prepared, so getting tickets in advance is advised.