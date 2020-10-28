False River Academy will present its 2020 Homecoming Court on Wednesday, Nov. 4, during halftime of the homecoming game against Livonia.
Following the presentation of the court, False River Principal Linda D’Amico, accompanied by Avery Lasseigne, 2019 homecoming queen, and Mark Couch, False River board president, will crown the 2020 False River Academy homecoming queen.
The members of the court are: Jordan Dauthier, daughter of Chad and Dana Dauthier of Jarreau; Josie Gunnells, daughter of Chad and Lynn Gunnells of Lettsworth; Alexis Joffrion, daughter of Gary and Cali Joffrion of Maringouin.
Also, Christina Mayer, granddaughter of Harry and Tracy Williams of Livonia; Jenna Parks, daughter of Billy Mike and Janet Parks of Livonia; Hailey Reed, daughter of Jeremy and Tanya Reed of Erwinville; and Hailey Sparks, daughter of Michael and Trish Sparks of Maringouin.