PHOENIX – Friday, March 19, is the deadline for schools and organizations serving K-12 students in communities served by Fidelity Communications to complete for $3,000 to fund their science, technology, engineering or math project or club.
Fidelity Communications will be awarding five $3,000 grants as part of the internet service provider’s annual “Dream Bigger” social media campaign.
K-12 schools and organizations can enter simply by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the money will be used to fund their technology project – whether for equipment, competition fees, field trips or otherwise – and how it benefits students.
Entries will be accepted through March 19 at fidelitycommunications.com/contest.
Ten finalists will be selected by Fidelity and the winners will be determined by public voting from March 22 through March 31. The finalists – as well as the schools and organizations selected to receive the award – will be highlighted on Fidelity’s social media channels, including Facebook.
“The diverse and innovative ways students in the communities we serve utilize technology both inside and outside of the classroom is impressive and paves the way for our future,” said Trish Niemann, senior director of corporate communications. “In an increasingly digital world, made more evident during the coronavirus pandemic, we are excited to see how technology is helping students dream bigger, and we want to do our part to help make those dreams happen,” she said.