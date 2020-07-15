Candles just don’t do it when you celebrate your 92nd birthday. Richard Ducote did it in miles.
The New Roads resident celebrated his birthday early on Thursday, July 9, by riding his bicycle 92 miles. He turned 92 on Sunday, July 12.
“He likes to ride,” said Ducote’s wife, Dot Herring. “He’s a passionate biker. He’s got a lot of energy. Nothing gets in the way.”
Herring said her husband drinks a lot of water, eats gumbo and navy beans and, of course, exercises.
“You don’t live to be 90 and don’t know how to take care of yourself,” she said.
“When he was 90, he rode 90 miles,” said neighbor Trent Eilts. “Every day he rides 10 to 15 miles. A week ago, to get ready, he rode 70 miles just to get ready.
“He asked me a week ago to help map out a route, and I went out and leveled three gravel spots that might have given him trouble,” Eilts said.
Ducote’s route out of his subdivision: Major Highway to La. 10, on to Morganza and a stop at the Spillway Café for water and a 30-miniute break before returning.
Each round trip was approximately 20 miles. After four of those, he would ride to a sign Eilts put up near the STEM Academy, turn around and come home.
The plan was to make the ride Saturday, July 11, but weather forecast was not good, Eilts said, so Ducote decided to begin at 6 a.m. July 9.
By 2 p.m., Ducote completed his third lap.
“I don’t want to sit down. I’ve been sitting down. I’m wobbly,” Ducote said completing 60 miles.
Ducote wears a brown hat, gloves, a black suit covering his arms and legs, black and yellow jacket, a facemask and stopwatch around neck.
“I have to get something to drink. Tell my wife I love her then I got one more round depending on the wind,” he said. “Then 10 miles. That will put me in a good place.
“We will make it if I can get rid of this hickey,” he said, gesturing to a cramp in his right leg, as he applied a spray for muscle cramps.
The retired civil engineer has applied for a patent for the pedals he uses on his bike, which he had to invent to continue riding. Ducote said he has neuropathy in his feet, so he had to design pedals that would fit his feet.
“Their story is awesome,” Eilts said. “High school sweethearts, he went to war, came back. They had separate lives, then found each other again.
“It’s a Hallmark movie.”
Ducote and his wife went to Evergreen High School, east of Bunkie in Avoyelles Parish. They went their separate ways after graduation, World War II intervened and life went on.
They met again when he was 88 and she was 86, then came wedding bells.
“He’s the perfect next-door neighbor,” Eilts said.
“He mows, I trim,” he said, recounting how they cleared brush and trees from the canal behind their homes.
“He said, ‘There’s two crazy people in this neighborhood. Me and you.’ ”
Ducote started competing in the Senior Olympics in 2015 in bicycle events. Although he missed one year, he has amassed 20 gold medals.
“There’s a reason why,” Ducote said. “I’m the only one in my age group.”
Eilts recounted when he met his new neighbor and asked if he was retired.
“He said, ‘I’m 90 years old, Of course I’m retired,” Eilts recalled.
Their banter continued when Ducote completed 60 miles.
“I’m trying to help,” Eilts said, trying to help Ducote remove his facemask.
“I don’t know if you are,” Ducote shot back, although later he admitted, “That neighbor of mine is one of the nicest guys you will ever meet.”
“He takes away the rest of our excuses,” for not riding or exercising, Eilts said.
“When you see him every day and know what he rides, you have no excuse,” he said.
“I’m doing this for the Greatest Generation. There aren’t many of us left,” Ducote said.
The Navy veteran, a petty officer second class, helped train Chinese Nationalists from 1945-48 during their fight with Communist Chinese, then served in the post-war Persian Gulf.
Ducote has one claim to fame that few can challenge.
“He will tell you, ‘I am the oldest living survivor who has been run over by a Model T,’ ‘’ Eilts said.
Herring picks up the story: “He was walking home from school. And he was afraid of cows. He saw one and crossed the road and was hit by the Model T.
“Broke both his legs. The same Model T took him to New Orleans to be treated, a 12-hour trip,” she said.
Asked if he will add another mile on his 93rd birthday plans, Ducote only commented, “As far next year …”