One of the largest fundraisers of the False River Academy Parent Teacher Association is looking for donations and sponsors.
The Annual Gator Gala Auction will be an online event again this year.
The expected timeframe for the online auction is the end of April.
Donations of items to be auctioned and sponsorships of the auction are being accepted.
The four sponsorship levels are:
• Silver $75-$150.
• Gold $151-$250.
• Platinum $251 and up.
• Gator $350 and up.
Sponsorship deadline is April 1
All sponsorship levels will be included on the sign in front of the school for the year and in a group image shared on social media.
Platinum and Gator level sponsors will have additional individual acknowledgement on social media.
Gator Level sponsors will have an advertisement on the online auction event.
Proceeds from the event have been used to purchase educational software and subscriptions, books for the Accelerated Reader Program, technology for classrooms, a security monitoring system and building and ground improvements.
The PTA also gives $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors based upon their academic standing.
For more information, email kweston@cdcbr.com.
The Parent Teacher Association assists in supporting students to achieve their fullest potential and develop relationships among parents and faculty.