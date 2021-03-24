Mr. and Mrs. Peter Gerald Goodman, of New Roads, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter Erin Elizabeth to Sean Robert Pyritz, son of Mrs. Valerie Hynes Pyritz and the late Mr. William Harold Pyritz, of Naperville, Illinois, on Friday, April 16, 2021, at St. Mary of False River Catholic Church in New Roads in a 5 o’clock evening ceremony.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Catholic High School of Pointe Coupee. She received a vachelor’s degree in accounting from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Illinois at Chicago in Chicago. She is employed by The Heico Companies LLC in Warrenville, Illinois.
The groom-elect is a graduate of Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, Illinois. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is also employed by The Heico Companies, LLC.
The bride-elect’s maternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. David John Bondy of New Roads. Her paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. John Philip Goodman of Manlius, New York.
The groom-elect’s maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Francis Hynes of Darien, Illinois. His paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Norman Pyritz of LaGrange, Illinois.