Grants from several sources helped students at the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee this academic year experience various aspects of art in art classes.
The students were excited to receive their “Art, Safety & Secure” art bag/supplies, according to art teacher Kim Neal.
The art bags and supplies were made possible from a $3,000 grant from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation.
Neal also received a Kiwanis Club grant and purchased X-Pen drawing pads to introduce graphic art to her talented art class students.
Additional supplies were used to create a project entitled “Hands Down,” a project funded by the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee.
Neal and the students made a Corona Virus outline. They used the outline to create a draft by tracing their hands, creating emojis recommended from a list.
They used Crayola crayons to add color and value. Using acrylic paint-primary colors – red, blue and yellow – the students transformed their drafts into art exhibiting primary, secondary and tertiary colors of the color wheel.
Students also studied various artists this year, creating their own renditions of Pablo Picasso, George Rodrigue, Vincent Van Gogh, George Seurat, Andy Warhol, Michelangelo and M.C. Escher.
They learned about the color wheel and used that knowledge to create their renditions of Dutch artist Piet Mondrian’s artwork.
Mondrian is known for the use of primary colors and straight lines.
Students discussed the similarities of this lesson and the lesson they previously covered in a math class.
They were able to manipulate the primary colors, white spaces and black lines into a Mondrian design of their own.
Students ended the year with a study of M.C. Escher’s “Tessellations.”
They used sticky note/cardstock to draw the shape to be cut, taped and designed. Then they created an object from the design.
Once the object was designed, it was traced onto a paper and duplicated several times. The final step was adding the elements and principles of art to their artwork.