“Honor your parents all the days of your life. Children, respect your bloodline, keep a vision; you cannot have medicine without God. Read your bible, Christian music and God in your house. Pray when you take your medicine. Thank God everyday you open your eyes and see yourself healed.”
Cancer is so limited…. It cannot cripple live, it cannot shatter hope, it cannot corrode faith, it cannot destroy peace, it cannot kill friendship, it cannot suppress memories, it cannot silence courage, it cannot invade the soul, it cannot steal eternal life and it certainly cannot conquer the spirit.
Saturday, October 13 marked a beautiful day in history for Cancer Survivors everywhere as Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church came together to celebrate with their cancer awareness program. Together the leaders, helpers, staff and congregation shared their testimonies as they joined forces in a stand against cancer and its attempt to take over our nation and exchanged bags of encouragement to take home.
When you are diagnosed with cancer, remember that is just a diagnosis. Take some responsibility. Get someone to explain it to you. Read information about your diagnosis. Get early doctor’s appointments. Get to moving and eat right. Look up foods that fight cancer. You know better so do better.