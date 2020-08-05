The Pointe Coupee Historical Society has a new slate of officers for the 2020-2021 year, approved at the Historical Society meeting on Tuesday, July 21.
The new president is Janet Humphreys and vice president is Greg LaCour.
Continuing to serve as the group’s secretary and treasurer are Aimee Moreau and Rose O’Rear, respectively.
The board has met virtually during the COVID-19 restrictions but will resume meeting in person when conditions improve.
Outgoing President, Teresa Houston concluded four years of providing leadership to the Historical Society. Blake Scheeler also served as vice president for the past year.