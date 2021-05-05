The Pointe Coupee Historical Society will hold its 2021 Jazz Brunch fundraiser on Sunday, May 23, at Bonnie Glen.
The event will feature the music of the St. Cyr Jazz Band, with Dr. Mark St. Cyr, a native of New Orleans and a descendant of Johnny St. Cyr, early banjoist for Louis Armstrong.
His style incorporates influences from marching bands, churches and New Orleans jazz.
The St. Cyr Jazz band also features Dr. Michael White, jazz clarinetist, professor, author, jazz historian and founder of the Original Liberty Jazz Band.
White is a resident artist at the Lincoln Center, and frequent collaborator with Wynton Marsalis.
Other band members are Greg Stafford on trumpet, Mitchell Player, bass; Seva Venet, banjo; and Sarah Robinson, vocals.
Catering will be provided by Heirloom Cuisine of St. Francisville.
Proceeds from the brunch will further the work of the Pointe Coupee Historical Society, whose mission is to foster interest in history, particularly that of Pointe Coupee Parish.
It also enables presentation of educational and cultural programs for Pointe Coupee Parish and maintains the Julien Poydras Center.
A total of 150 tickets will be sold, at $125 each.
Garden party attire is encouraged.
Tickets can be purchased at bontempstix.com or by calling (225) 628-6575.