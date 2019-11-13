The City of New Roads will once again present its three-day shopping extravaganza event, “Holiday Market at the Mill,” on Nov. 22-24 at the historic cotton mill at 311 Mill St.
The mill is nestled at the end of Community Street, off False River Drive.
The eighth annual event will spotlight a variety of vendors, craftsman and artisans selling antiques, fine gifts and hand-crafted items, such as pottery, garden items, glassware and wooden furniture.
The market will also feature antique jewelry and handmade jewelry, along with clothing for the entire family.
This year’s event is the biggest ever, Mayor Cornell Dukes said. The event will have over 100 vendors, as well as food vendors, from surrounding areas. Entry fee is $5 per day, or $10 for the weekend.
Friday shopping will open at 10 a.m. and will feature late night shopping, ending at 7 p.m.
Catholic-Elementary of Pointe Coupee third- through fifth-graders will cheer at 5:30 pm. Friday. Santa will arrive at 10 a.m. Saturday for picture-taking, and he will stay until 2 p.m.
The show will close at 5 p.m. Saturday. The market will re-open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday. The event will also feature a variety of holiday wreath vendors.