The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission passed a notice of intent that will allow persons requiring a basic hunting license 16 and older to earn their hunter education certification completely online during its monthly meeting June 4.
Traditional classroom courses and the online course with a field day will still be available for all students preferring these formats, and the only options available for those ages 10-15.
For more information on the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hunter education program, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-and-trapper-education.