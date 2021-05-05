Special to The Banner
With more than 30 years’ experience in Catholic schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge, Dr. Kevin “Doc” Andry knows how to bring out the best in his students.
Doc and his St. Michael’s Jazz Ensemble gave a superb performance at the Poydras Center on April 23.
The performance was the third in the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee’s 2021 Performing Arts Series.
Kasey Williams and Emilia Lomnicki delivered strong vocal performances.
Williams also played with the brass section which featured musicians on saxophones, trumpets and trombones.
Popular selections included jazz favorites “Fly Me to the Moon,” “They Can’t Take That Away from Me,” “The Girl from Ipanema,” “Save the Last Dance for Me,” “St. James Infirmary” and “Jericho.”
Solo performances were interspersed throughout the evening’s music, and Doc accompanied the ensemble on drums and keyboard for three selections.
For senior band members in the 20-plus group, the show in New Roads marked their last public performance before graduation. With college around the corner, some plan to continue to study music and have hopes of playing in college bands.
The Arts Council has plans for additional performances in May and June: The Krickets, on May 21; Elvis tribune artist Travis Hudson, June 12; and Taylor Frey and Roots Run Deep, June 19.
For information about tickets, contact Gale Roy at (225) 718-1574 or roygaleb@bellsouth.net.