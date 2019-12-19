Catholic High of Pointe Coupee crowned Jenna Elaine Guidry as its 2019 homecoming queen on Sept. 19. She is the daughter of Tommy and Paula Guidry of New Roads.
Jenna is a member of 4-H, Beta, Student Council, Students for Life, FCA, and Mu Alpha Theta.
She is a three-year varsity letterman in volleyball, where she served as co-captain, a three-year varsity letterman in soccer and cross country, and a five-year varsity letterman in track.
Jenna received all-state honors for cross country and track in the 2015-2016 school year. She was selected as CHSPC’s representative for the HOBY Leadership Conference and as a Louisiana Girls State Delegate.
Jenna was also selected as a Baton Rouge State Fair Scholarship Recipient, a High School Heisman school delegate and a school representative for the Senate Youth Leadership Program. She plans to attend LSU next fall.
She is a member of St. Mary of False River Catholic Church, where she has attended March for Life, been an altar server and serves as a Eucharistic minister.