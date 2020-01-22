“Johnny Sketch and the Dirty Notes rocks the house all the time every time,” according to press materials for the New Orleans band.
From their energetic performance on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Poydras Center auditorium, guests can certainly validate that statement.
The six gifted band members brought high energy and unbelievable musical talent to the stage.
Band members include Marc Paradis, Dave Pomerleau, Andre Bohren, Omar Ramirez and Sage Newell.
Using guitars, electric cello, drums, trumpet, flugelhorn, saxophones and keyboards to support strong vocals, the band entertained the audience in a 90-minute performance.
This performance opened the Arts Council of Pointe Coupee’s 2020 13th Performing Arts Series for 2020.
The series is supported in part by a grant from the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and Foundation.
The next performance is scheduled March 14 and will feature vocalist Ross Newell, formerly a member of the Mulligan Brothers.
Newell comes from Mobile, Ala., and is classified as an Americana singer and songwriter. Check him out at rossnewell.com.
Information about the Arts Council’s Performing Arts Series is available at www.artscouncilofpointecoupee.org or by contacting Gale Roy at (225) 718-1574 or roygaleb@bellsouth.net.