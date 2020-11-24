The Kiwanis Club of Pointe Coupee announced the winners of its annual educational awards competition for Pointe Coupee Parish teachers.
A total of $3,000 was presented to teachers, who submitted proposals on how the grant would be used.
Teachers outlined how the grant would be used and how it would help their students.
Six grants were awarded Nov. 12 based on applications received.
Receiving grants were Jo Ann Hebert, STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee Academy; Tiffany Davis, STEM Academy; Kim Neal, STEM Academy; Kelsey Platt, Rougon Elementary; Priscilla Owen, False River Academy; Sherry Jewell, Valverda Elementary.
All applications received were found worthy of funding based on benefits to the student and community as well as the overall strength of the applications.
Kiwanis official said they regretted that more teachers did not apply but they were pleased to help children and the community through the grants.
Kiwanis, whose motto is to help improve communities “one child at a time,” empowers community schoolteachers with these educational awards.