BATON ROUGE -- Three months seemed almost forever for Leroy “Bishop” Touissant.
The New Roads resident returned to the stage for the first time in three months when he headlined a blues night at Phil Brady’s in Baton Rouge.
The show marked Touissant’s first live appearance since the stay-at-home mandate brought down the curtain on all live performances.
“It felt great,” he said. “I felt like I was walking through the pearly gates of heaven to see my fans, with their anticipation and being eager to perform.”
Performances on social media kept him active during the quarantine, but it did not compare to the feel of a live audience, he said.
The return to the stage delivered an extra dose of adrenaline to Touisssant, a seasoned veteran at only 29.
“It’s been hard playing at home,” he said. “Nothing compares to the feel of a live audience.”
He performed a variety of blues tunes, along with rhythm & blues including the 1966 Eddie Floyd classic “Knock on Wood” and the 1972 chart-topper “I’ll Take You There” by The Staple Singers.
Touissant performed the songs many times over the years, but it did not make him less nervous about his return to the stage.
“When I got there prior to the show, I was setting up equipment and I wondered how this would all turn out,” he said. “It had been so long that I worried I’d forget the notes or play the wrong key.”
His worries vanished quickly.
Two songs after the he stepped on stage, he said he felt like he never missed a beat.
“It felt like an airplane taking off, cruising altitude and sailing away,” Touissant said.
His music career took shape not long after he learned to walk, but it did not develop from a keyboard or set of drums.
It came from the kitchen of his grandparents, Brenda Touissant and Sam Touissant, who led a local band called The Jaguars.
“I started playing by banging on pots and pans at my grandmother’s house,” he said.
Touissant also grew up with the sounds of R&B and blues artists from the stereo at his home. Songs he heard Saturday mornings on the KQXL program “Blues Café” had a distinct influence.
“Those old blues songs stuck with me,” he said.
Marie Hurst gave Touissant private lessons and Marcus Jack taught him to sing.
Musical instruments became a big part of Touissant’s life and including milestones and special holidays.
“Every year for my birthday or Christmas, I received an instrument -- a trumpet, a saxophone, a recorder … things of that nature.”
Music has provided peace to Touissant’s life during tough times, and he uses his talent to bring it to his audience.
The combination of a pandemic and racial tensions brought down the spirits of many Americans, but music can bring unity, he said.
The elements that bring a crowd together for a great show relate to an eclectic Creole recipe, he said.
“I actually look at this like it’s gumbo,” Touissant said. “You start with the roux, which is the club and club owner, and then put in the ingredients which represent the audience and then the rice is the band and Louisiana hot sauce on it – and then, you savor the moment.”
The pandemic and a halt on performances left Touissant and other musicians feeling the blues. He said he owes it to his fans – and himself – to move forward.
“Once I hit the stage and get behind my keyboard, I’ve found my comfort zone and forget everything,” Touissant said. “I let my mind go free and become one with the audience. “At the end of the day, they’re the ones who support me, so I give them all I can,” he said.
“If I can help somebody as I pass along, I know my living won’t be in vain … it makes me feel really good to know I can put a smile on someone’s face.”