Livonia High School’s Beta Club and Student Council recently held a food drive to benefit the needy in the school community.
For two weeks, the student body was encouraged to donate non-perishable items and canned goods that would enable families to have a nice Thanksgiving dinner.
The organizations designated drop off locations to make it convenient for all students to participate in this worthy project.
On Friday, Nov. 22, members gathered to separate the donated items. The students formed an assembly line and distributed an array of items.
Charles Russo and Cody Morgan, with the Maintenance Department for the Town of Livonia, provided transportation and delivery assistance for the baskets of food.
A special thanks to the Town of Livonia for helping to make Thanksgiving meals possible for many needy families in the Livonia High School community.