Arianna Hammond has been named a Rousseve Scholar for the 2020-21 academic year at Xavier University of Louisiana, according to the university.
Hammond is a 2019 graduate of Livonia High.
The Rousseve Scholarship Program provides a full tuition scholarship of $23,000 and $250 book allowance, according to Janikah M. Conway, scholarship coordinator, Office of Student Financial Aid.
The scholarship is available to sophomores, juniors and seniors who finish in the top 10 of their class based on their grade-point average for the previous two semesters.