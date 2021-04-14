Six students and two educators were recognized Friday, March 19, by Livonia High’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS) program.
The administration and faculty recognized the three junior high and three high school students who exemplified impeccable behavior and strong work ethic as the “Top Cats” for the first semester.
PBIS is a proactive system individualized to the unique features of a school to foster social, emotional and academic success for all students.
Livonia High teaches and incorporates behavioral expectations and rewards students for following those expectations though PBIS.
Madison Rogillio, Ray Tibbs and Ryan Welty were honored as Top Cats in the junior high division.
These students worked well both in the classroom and with their peers.
On the high school level, Evette Cooper, Tyrone Foote, and Jaci Howell were named Top Cats for their diligence, hard work and exceptional behavior.
In addition, Pam Bryd, who teaches English III and family and consumer sciences, and Robert Burson, who teaches world civilization and U.S. history, were acknowledged and commended for their timely efforts in the classroom as well as attendance.
Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux was on hand to award $25 gift cards donated by his office to all eight for their accomplishments.