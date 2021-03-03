Many years ago, Livonia High School was the place for local gardeners to purchase their spring vegetable plants.
Back then, Wayne Garon’s agriculture students manned and sold vegetable plants from their greenhouse.
Agriculture teacher Clayton Chenevert is bringing back the tradition to Livonia High.
The students designed, collaborated and built two greenhouses.
They are tending to seedlings that will be ready to sell to the public by mid-March.
The plants will include several varieties of tomatoes consisting of Bella Rosa, Better Boy, Peron, Classic Beef Steak, Big Mama and Sweet Cherry.
Two eggplant selections that grow well in Louisiana’s heat, Rosita and Mitoyo, also are on target to be ready for the community sale.
California Wonder Bell Peppers, parsley, basil and oregano are also off to a great start in the greenhouse with the intent to be available for the community.
Alumni are invited to stop in and observe the progress students have made in this endeavor to revitalize another Livonia High tradition.
Operational hours of the greenhouse will be distributed.