Under a November sky with stars out and flags flying, Livonia High School honored local veterans and active service members at its Nov. 5 football game.
Spirit squads held American flags as men and women from the Louisiana National Guard, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps were acknowledged on the field at half time.
Some had served up to 25 years, others served in time of war and peace.
Three recent graduates are being deployed for a year to the Middle East while others are in training at bases around the country.
Fans stood and cheered as these men and women were recognized:
• Tate Davis, an LHS graduate who served in the U.S. Army for seven years. A veteran of Operation Desert Storm, he served as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. He completed his enlistment with the Louisiana National Guard and is the father of a Wildcat spirit team member.
• Fred Gueho, an LHS graduate, served seven years in the National Guard during the Vietnam Era.
• Shaletha Bowie, former Pointe Coupee Parish School Board school resource officer, is a National Guard veteran who served for nine years and is the aunt of a Wildcat spirit team member.
• Nicholas Gremillion, former Pointe Coupee Parish School Board school resource officer, served in the National Guard for eight years.
• Robert Burson, Livonia High history teacher and football coach, served in the U.S. Air Force for 25 years.
• Mike Doucet, who volunteers as the Voice of the Wildcats for athletic events, served 19 years in the U.S. Army and is a Desert Storm veteran.
• Stephen Morgan, an LHS graduate, is a four-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and grandfather of a Wildcat spirit team member.
• Travis Smith Sr. is a three-year veteran of the U.S. Army and the grandfather of a Wildcat spirit team member.
• Livonia High School Resource Officer Bryan Campbell is a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Livonia High also was honored to welcome back and recognize a group of recent graduates who are active members of the armed forces.
Joshawn Pierson, Elijah Maloid, Malik Victorian and Janaree Johnson are serving in the U.S. Army.
Pvt. Gabriel Chenevert and Pvt. Julian Chenevert are serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.