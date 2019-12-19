The Livonia High family and consumer science class put its new-found sewing skills to good use over the past few weeks making purses, book bags, dresses, shirts, sewing and fishing kits.
All of the items will be sent overseas to children through Operation Christmas Child.
The efforts by LHS students and teachers turned into more than 25 boxes filled with homemade gifts, toiletries and school supplies.
In collaboration, Suzette Cox and Ms. Chenevert, teachers at Valverda Elementary, a feeder school, along with their second-grade classes, joined in by gathering items and boxes of their own.
These boxes will be sent to impoverished children to spread Christmas cheer.