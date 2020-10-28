Ten seniors have been elected to the Homecoming Court by fellow classmates of Livonia High School’s Class of 2021. The young ladies will be presented during the homecoming pep rally on Thursday, Oct. 29. The pep rally will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Stem Magnet Academy campus and at 1:30 p.m. on the main Livonia High campus.
The queen will be crowned during halftime of the Livonia-Opelousas game. The court will be presented during the pre-game festivities at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 29 with crowning of the queen at halftime.
The following seniors are on the court: Mckenzie Boudreaux, daughter of Patricia and Chad Boudreaux; Bianca Jones, daughter of Kanetra Jones and Robert Smith and Brandon Jones; Brielle Jones, daughter of Kanetra Jones, Robert Smith and Brandon Jones; Cydney Platt, daughter of Angela and Sylvester Platt; Charity Stewart, daughter of Dana Stewart and Jason Stewart; Mackenzie LaBorde, daughter of Christal LaBorde and Joshua LaBorde; Jordyn St. Cyr, daughter of Danita and Toby St. Cyr; Jaci Templeton, daughter of Leah Hart and Chad Templeton; Kimberly Vallejo, daughter of Reyna and Flavio Vallejo; and Victoria Cope, daughter of Jennifer and Robert Cope.