A Pointe Coupee Parish native was one of 20 students in the LSU Law Class of 2021 selected for induction into The Order of the Coif, the highest honor a law student can receive.
Andrew Jarreau, of Livonia, a 2014 graduate of Catholic High of Pointe Coupee, received the honor.
“The Order of the Coif denotes a very high level of accomplishment during law school, and we at the Law Center take great pride in recognizing the graduates of the Class of 2021 who earned membership this year,” said Lee Ann Lockridge, LSU Law interim dean.
The Louisiana chapter of The Order of the Coif was established in 1942 to encourage scholarly work and foster and promote a high standard of professional conduct.
Of the more than 200 American Bar Association accredited law schools in the country, LSU Law is one of just 86 with a chapter.
Ordinary membership in the order is limited to the top 10 percent of each graduating class.
In special cases, honorary membership may be granted to lawyers, judges or teachers who have attained high distinction for their scholarly or professional accomplishments.