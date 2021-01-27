Staff report
Livonia High School has advanced to the semi-finals of the 2020-2021 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, with a chance to win a $130,000 prize.
The school has been awarded a $15,000 prize toward classroom supplies and technology that it will receive once its project video is completed in March.
The school is working toward one of three grand prizes, each worth $130,000, or seven first prizes of $65,000.
Livonia High was chosen based on the proposal submitted by biology teacher Mark Zweig to address the worsening salt-water intrusion into the local aquifer.
The project will design a monitoring and real-time warning solution using STEM learning in his classroom.
Plans for this student project include involving students, teachers, administrators, local government, universities and community engineers.
The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest is a nationwide competition that encourages sixth- through 12th-grade students to creatively use science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills to solve a community challenge.
“Since launching the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest a decade ago, we’ve seen students tackle some of the biggest issues facing their generation and this year is no different,” said Ann Woo, senior director of corporate citizenship at Samsung Electronics America.
“From suicide prevention to single-use plastic alternatives, teachers and students are stepping up to creatively address these important issues head-on,” Woo said.