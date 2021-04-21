Special to The Banner
A group of Livonia High School students recently earned their full certification of the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER).
The ninth- and 10th-grade students are enrolled in the Industrial Arts Department as welding students.
To earn this national certification, students much engage in a group of performance tasks and successfully pass multiple evaluations testing their knowledge and understanding of the core concepts.
These students now move into the school’s welding curriculum for firsthand exposure and application in the field.
Earning certification were: Joshua Amond, Tro’von Jones, Jared Kline, Elisandro Maya, Kevin Moreno, John Palermo, Ricardo Ramirez, Robert Rogers, Isaiah Watts and Noah Woods.
The Career and Technical Education Department at Livonia High is a career-focused learning program that provides students with opportunities to explore careers and gain marketable skills while still in high school.
Through hands-on exploration, students develop technical skills, academic skills and employability skills that are transferable across rapidly changing career sectors.
As the accrediting body for the industry, NCCER establishes the benchmark for quality training and assessments.
By joining with industry and academia, NCCER has developed a system for program accreditation similar to those found in institutions of higher learning.
This process fosters national unity among the construction industry while providing a defined career path with industry-recognized credentials.